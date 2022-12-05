Derrick Harmon

SALISBURY, Md. - A Westover man has been sentenced to a decade behind bars after being convicted of first-degree assault in connection with a March stabbing that left another man injured in Salisbury. 

A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge last week sentenced 30-year-old Derrick Harmon to a total of 20 years imprisonment with 10 years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections, followed by a period of three (3) years of supervised probation.

Harmon was convicted of first-degree assault and related counts after a two-day jury trial held on Oct. 3-4. The sentencing had been deferred to await receipt of a pre-sentence investigation report. Harmon remained locked up pending sentencing.

Prosecutors said that in the late evening hours of March 1, Harmon got into a fight with patrons inside of the Brew River Seafood House and Dock Bar on West Main Street in Salisbury. During the ongoing scuffle, Harmon produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and lower back. The victim was treated and released from TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

