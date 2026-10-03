RIDGELY, Md. – Caroline County officials are alerting residents and drivers to prepare for road closures, increased traffic, and limited parking Saturday as funeral services are held for Denton Police Chief George W. Bacorn Jr.
Visitation is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at North Caroline High School in Ridgely. A funeral service and concluding honors will follow.
County officials say parking at North Caroline High School will be extremely limited. Public parking at the school will be restricted to the rear field, while other lots will be reserved for family members and local departments.
To help accommodate those attending, satellite parking will be available at the Health and Public Services Building, Denton Elementary School, and Sharp Road Park in Denton. Shuttle buses will begin transporting attendees from those locations to North Caroline High School at 7 a.m.
Drivers should also prepare for road closures in the area.
Tribbett Circle and River Road will be closed to through traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. Local traffic will still be allowed.
Officials say the services are expected to bring increased traffic to the area surrounding North Caroline High School and could also affect travel elsewhere in Caroline County. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time and use alternate routes when possible.
Law enforcement and fire department personnel attending the services will stage at Chesapeake Community College in Wye Mills. Personnel have been asked to arrive by 7 a.m. unless otherwise directed.
Seating for the service inside the North Caroline High School auditorium will be limited. Overflow seating will be available in the school's gymnasium, cafeteria, and stadium.
Caroline County officials are asking those attending to follow directions from law enforcement, transportation personnel, and event staff throughout the day.
Bacorn was tragically killed in a crash in Easton on Friday, Sept. 25. He was 62.