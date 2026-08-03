OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 53rd White Marlin Open got underway Monday in Ocean City with one of the biggest format changes in the tournament's history, giving anglers more flexibility as they compete for an estimated $9.9 million in prize money.
A total of 334 boats are entered in this year's tournament. Instead of fishing three out of five days as in past years, teams may now choose any three of the tournament's six days to compete.
Tournament Director Jim Motsko said the change was driven by several recent tournaments that were affected by rough weather.
"We've had weather issues," Motsko said. "We decided last year to allow another day instead of doing it at the last moment. That way people can plan their schedules. They can fish any three of the six."
The added flexibility allows crews to avoid dangerous sea conditions and choose days they believe offer the best opportunity to catch a winning fish.
Only 17 boats headed offshore on opening day, with many crews opting to save one of their fishing days for later in the week.
Motsko said the format has been well received by participants.
"We've had a lot of people come and say, that's a great idea," he said. "This way you don't have to get beaten up if you don't want to go out in the ocean because it's just too bumpy."
For some competitors, particularly those fishing on smaller boats, the new format changes strategy.
Ron Kane, a first-year competitor with his current team, spent many years in the Open on a bigger boat. He said the added day gives smaller boats greater flexibility when weather conditions are less favorable.
"Being on a bigger boat, it didn't affect us," Kane said. "Now that I'm stepping down to a smaller boat with this team, it's actually helpful to us. It's a huge help to the small boats."
Chase Neiderer, first mate aboard the Maverick, said the decision to leave the dock now depends largely on the forecast.
"If it's going to be rough, then we're probably going to stay at the dock," Neiderer said. "If it's going to be nice, we're going to be going."
The additional day is not the only change this year. Tournament officials also introduced a new non-sonar division, expanded the small boat division to include vessels up to 40 feet and added a daily big fish charity category.
Despite the rule changes, Motsko said the tournament's appeal remains the same.
"I think there's two things," he said. "Anybody can win it, and we pay out more than any tournament in the world."
The White Marlin Open continues through Saturday, with daily weigh-ins at Harbour Island drawing thousands of spectators throughout the week.