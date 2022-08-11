BERLIN, Md. - Hundreds of anglers and their entourage have descended on Ocean City this week to compete for over $8 million in prize money in the White Marlin Open.
With them come thousands of additional visitors to Ocean City.
"A lot of hotels are full because of the White Marlin Open, so there's lots of energy in town right now," said Susan Jones of the Ocean City Hotel, Motel, and Restaurant Association.
Ocean City businesses see an increase in business during the fishing tourney, but the positive economic effects radiate out into much of Worcester County.
Small bedroom communities like Berlin are a common destination for visitors to Ocean City, and events like the White Marlin Open also boost their local economy.
The Ocean City boardwalk can get quite busy during the Open, prompting some visitors to look to some quieter places like Berlin for a break.
"It provides a kind of escape from that hustle and bustle, especially during the White Marlin Open when it's so busy in town," said Allison Early of the Berlin Economic and Community Development Association.
Lauren, a manager at the Heart of Gold Kids store on Main Street in Berlin said that business has been busier than it's been all summer.
"It's been a very busy week for us," Lauren said. "Lots of shoppers coming in, our sales have been up, and we're really happy to see everyone here at the store."
Christine Carpenter, owner of Beach Gypsy on North Main Street, said events like the White Marlin Open are important to the success of communities like Berlin.
"It's essential. If we don't have people visiting Ocean City, we're really not going to be able to keep our business open," Carpenter said. "So, the more events they have, and the word gets out about Berlin, we just see it growing and growing in popularity."
Jill, a long-time visitor to Berlin from Selbyville, Del., said that Berlin is the busiest she's ever seen it since the White Marlin Open began earlier this week.
"Honestly, I've never seen Berlin as crowded as it is today," Jill said. "I couldn't find a parking space in any of the parking lots, and I know all the little haunts, so it's amazingly crowded today."
Ocean City and the White Marlin Open. A boon for Worcester County from shore to stores and more.