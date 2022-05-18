SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico PUSH4Education, a grassroots group that advocates for increased investment in education in Wicomico County, will host an open forum featuring Wicomico County Board of Education candidates on Friday, June 3.
The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the Bradford Room of the MAC Center in Salisbury. Greg Bassett of the Salisbury Independent will moderate. The forum is an opportunity for the public to learn priorities and proposed solutions of BOE candidates ahead of the July 19 primary election, when all voters, including registered independents, may vote.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Attendees should wear KN95 equivalent face masks and practice social distancing. Candidates are free to remove masks while speaking. The MAC Center, the Area Agency on Aging, is located at 909 Prospect Circle, adjacent to the Holly Center, just off Snow Hill Road.
For more information, please contact Eileen Johnson at push4education@gmail.com or 443-754-4918.