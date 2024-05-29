HEBRON, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a vehicle fire that heavily damaged two box trucks in Hebron this morning.
The Fire Marshal says 20 firefighters responded to the vehicle fire on Ocean Gateway in Hebron just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Two trucks, owned by the Bay Water Trading Company, were damaged in the fire. It took firefighters 20 minutes to control the flames, according to the Fire Marshal.
Total loss is estimated at $400,000.
The Fire Marshal identified the engine compartment of one of the trucks as the origin of the fire, but said the cause of the fire is under investigation.