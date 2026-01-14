Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&