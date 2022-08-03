HEBRON, Md.- The Wicomico County Council voted to begin the legislative process to potentially ban Dissolved Air Floatation tanks, like the one in Hebron on Porter Mill Road. The tank is a place where poultry farmers can drop off waste. Neighbors around the tank in Hebron say the smell is unbearable.
"The smell is there... sometimes people have described it as giving them a headache and making them nauseous and it will if you smell it for a long period of time," said neighbor Lynette Kenney.
While this move by the council could prevent other Wicomico residents from living near a tank, it does nothing to the current tank or for those living near it.
"We want the county to know that our effort is for them as well as for us because we're trying to protect these tanks from being anywhere in the ag zone within the county so if you live in an ag zone or you live in an ag zone there is nothing in the county code that prevents this from happening currently," said Kenney.
Neighbor Jeffery Sarg also said when the wind blows in his direction, it's hard to be outside.
"We've had friends sitting here you're keeping your mouth closed... you're almost hoping they don't really smell but they have as good of a nose as we do!," said Sarg.
Despite the neighbor's frustrations, the tank was legally built. WBOC spoke with the owner of the tank, named Biff Burns. Burns said that he did nothing wrong and that this is his business. In fact, Burns says he is going to build a hog farm right next to the tank.
After the council's vote, the potential ban will move to a legislative session.