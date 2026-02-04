WICOMICO CO., Md. - The Wicomico County Council has announced it will begin starting its legislative meetings with prayer offered by various community faith leaders and clergy.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Council passed a resolution to adopt a new invocation policy that would allow various speakers from established religious organizations or congregations in Wicomico County to begin their legislative meetings going forward.
The resolution follows the County Council discontinuing their long-standing tradition of opening their meetings with the Lord’s Prayer. That decision was made to avoid potential legal action after outside groups criticized Councilmember James Winn for reading from the Bible during a Sept. 16 meeting and saying, “There’s only one way, and that’s through Jesus Christ as your lord and savior.”
Council President John Cannon said he decided to discontinue the Lord's Prayer from meeting openings after conferring with legal counsel and reviewing case law.
Under the new policy, clergy and faith leaders invited to give an opening prayer must be part of an organization or group that meets regularly in Wicomico County and is recognized by the IRS.
“This practice reflects the Council’s respect for the diverse religious traditions, beliefs, and philosophical viewpoints represented throughout Wicomico County, while providing an opportunity for prayer and reflection at Legislative meetings,” the council said in a press release on Wednesday.
Those who wish to offer a prayer can contact the Council Office or sign up through the Council’s website. Prayer opportunities will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to two minutes, according to the council.
The council says they will not review or direct the content of any prayer, but ask that the purpose of the prayer is to solemnize the occasion and not proselytize, advance, or disparage any faith, belief, or non-belief.