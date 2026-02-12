FRUITLAND, MD– Wicomico County emergency crews rescued three people from the water after a car crashed into a pond last night. 

Officials say the car crashed through a guardrail into the water on South Division Street near Coulbourn Mill Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. 

The Fruitland Fire Department, Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Special Operations and Sharptown Dive Team all responded to the scene. 

Crews reportedly rescued one person on top of the car and two inside. 

One patient was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and two critical patients were flown to shock trauma by Maryland State Police helicopters, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

