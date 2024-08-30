SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County jury has convicted a Salisbury man of multiple charges including rape, sexual offense, and assault stemming from an incident last August.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, on August 23, 2023, JN Karl Felix, 24, asked a victim to help him drop his car off at a mechanic’s shop. Afterwards, prosecutors say Felix took the victim to a friend’s apartment to retrieve keys to another car. Authorities say Felix then began kissing and touching the victim without her consent, and the victim struggled against him and demanded he stop. Felix then overpowered and raped the victim, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.
After the victim was able to get to safety, she immediately reported the incident and Felix’s DNA was recovered as part of the investigation.
On August 28th, after a 2-day trial, a jury found Felix guilty of Rape in the Second Degree, Sexual Offense in the Third Degree, two counts of Sexual Offense in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, and False Imprisonment. Felix will remain in custody pending sentencing, according to prosecutors.
“Perpetrators of sexual assaults attempt to strip survivors of their power and sense of security,” said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes. “I hope that this survivor finds peace and solace in this jury’s considered and just verdict.”