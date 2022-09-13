SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it has charged two people in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted an elderly veteran of the U.S. military.
The sheriff's office said that in early March, its criminal investigation division was notified of a theft scheme in which an elderly military veteran in Salisbury had been taken advantage of since July of 2020.
Through the investigation detectives said they determined that Christina Bozman, 57, of Pittsville, Md., and Christen Bozman, 32, of Willards, Md., obtained power of attorney for the victim without his knowledge. The victim had serious medical conditions, which investigators said allowed the suspects to gain control of the victim’s house, bank account, and three vehicles. Due to his status as a veteran, a local dealership provided one of the vehicles free of charge. This vehicle was outfitted with wheelchair capabilities and what the victim needs when he travels, detectives said. They said that due to the vehicle being in the possession of the suspects, it has not been utilized by the victim.
On Aug. 30, 2022, a criminal information was filed charging Christina and Christen Bozman with various theft and fraud offenses. A criminal summons was issued and served on both suspects. T
Christina Bozman was charged with:
• Theft $25,000 to under $100,000
• Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000
• Conspiracy to commit theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000
• Fraud Id info theft $1,500 to less than $25,000
• Forgery of private documents
• Issue False Document
Christen Bozman was charged with:
• Forgery of private documents
• Conspiracy to commit theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000
There are no booking photographs because the suspects were charged via criminal summons therefore, which means there was no formal booking process.