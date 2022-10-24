SALISBURY, Md. - Saturday, Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Wicomico County's collection sites for this year's event will include the Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Police barracks from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Wicomico County Health Department's Prevention and SHORE (Supporting Harm Reduction, Outreach, Resources and Education) Center staff will be on site, providing containers for syringe collection.
According to the DEA, the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. Officials said it has taken a toll here in Wicomico County. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reminds and encourages the public to remove unneeded medications and syringes from their homes as a measure of preventing water supply contamination, overdoses and overdose deaths.
Wicomico County Health Department and their community partners are doing their part to further reduce these harms by providing prescription drop off boxes at the following locations for safe disposal of unused medications:
● Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Monday - Friday: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
● Delmar Police Department. Monday - Friday: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
● Fruitland Police Department. Monday - Friday: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
● Salisbury Police Department. Monday - Sunday: 24 hours a day.
● Maryland State Police Barracks. Monday - Sunday: 24 hours a day.
● Tidal Health Emergency Department. Monday - Sunday: 24 hours a day.
● Apple Discount Drugs Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
● Peninsula Regional Medical Center Monday - Sunday: 24 hours a day
● Mt. Hermon Discount Pharmacy Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
● Pemberton Pharmacy Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
● Shayona Pharmacy Monday - Friday: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Resource: https://www.dea.gov/takebackday#collection-locator
For more info, visit Wicomico County Health Department’s website at www.wicomicohealth.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth) or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).