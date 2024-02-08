SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools has become part of a growing number of school districts across the United States taking legal action against major social media companies, including Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and others. The lawsuit alleges these platforms are adversely affecting students' mental health and academic performance.
Superintendent Dr. Micah Stauffer says "We see and hear and experience that each and every day. It's impacting them through depression, anxiety, even a lack of focus in what they're doing."
This legal move by Wicomico County Public Schools comes amid a national conversation about the role of social media in children's lives. A recent U.S. Senate hearing took the leaders of the largest social media companies to task.
Wicomico County parents have expressed support for the district's decision to join the lawsuit. Alex Moyer, a parent planning to enroll his 2-year-old child in the district in a few years, said "I want him to experience life instead of being glued to a phone."
William Newman, who has two elementary-aged children in Wicomico schools, also supported the effort, noting the distraction social media poses to academic focus. "It's funny how they're able to pick up a stupid dance and pranks and stuff but it's hard to focus and understand their homework and reading levels and whatnot. Social media should not be permitted for kids honestly," Newman remarked.
Dr. Stauffer further mentioned the lawsuit's potential to bring much-needed mental health resources to the district. "We know that in this area we have a serious lack of mental health resources in this community, so that's something that if there's funding that comes through this lawsuit to Wicomico County Public Schools, we can help use that to address the mental health needs that we're seeing in our students," he explained.
Wicomico's involvement in the lawsuit follows Somerset County Schools' decision to join the legal action in December. There are now more than 500 school districts that are part of the lawsuit against social media companies.