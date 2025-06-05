WICOMICO CO., MD. -- On June 4th, President Trump ordered travel bans and restrictions on nineteen countries, one of which being a suspension on Haitian citizens looking to travel to the United States.
Under the section of the order mentioning Haiti, the President cited a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 31.38 percent, and an F, M, and J visa overstay rate of 25.05 percent.
"Hundreds of thousands of illegal Haitian aliens flooded into the United States during the Biden Administration," the President's order stated. "This influx harms American communities by creating acute risks of increased overstay rates, establishment of criminal networks, and other national security threats.
Local and state officials shared their reaction to the order with WBOC Thursday.
"While immigration is handled at the federal level, Wicomico County will fully comply with the President's order," Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said in a statement. "I understand the national security concerns cited -- including visa overstay rates, terrorism risks, and lack of cooperation from certain foreign governments. These restrictions are not permanent, but necessary for right now to protect our nation."
Congressman Andy Harris also shared his response to the action with WBOC.
“Travel restrictions are temporary tools, used by both Democrat and Republican administrations, to ensure that entry into the United States is based on the ability to properly vet visitors, thus protecting our borders and our communities," Representative Harris said in a statement. "These commonsense restrictions are on nations that lack proper vetting, exhibit high visa overstay rates, or fail to share identity and threat information. Importantly, this policy includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests. This is about assuring a safe and secure immigration system, not targeting any community.”
When asked about his response to the order, Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor said, “The City administration has been aware that TPS statuses for those from Haiti and a handful of other nations will be ending in August. We have not been officially notified of anything as it relates to ICE, however, we plan to comply with any law enforcement directives if and when they come our way.”
Salisbury and Wicomico County are home to a large Haitian population. Multiple leaders of immigration resources and Haitian community groups also shared their reactions with WBOC Thursday.
"We have a lot of problems in our country, but we are not terrorists," Habacuc Petion, executive director of Rebirth Inc. said. "These bans have a pattern of targeting people of color and countries that are in low economic status that are basically defenseless."
Rev. Roosevelt Toussaint, President of the Haitian Development Center of Delmarva, told WBOC the order is directly interfering with his sister's immigration process.
"I've been waiting for her. I provided all the necessary legal paperwork for her to come in," Toussaint said. "This used to be the country that we came to seek refuge. But now the door is closed. So what do we do, just stay there and die?"
Kenson Raymond, a Department of Justice representative with WOLC immigration services, says the effects of orders like this one have effects beyond immigration policy.
"It doesn't matter where Haitians are. Currently, they're living in fear. If they don't go to work, or go to school, it's because they are afraid," Raymond said.
The travel ban and restrictions are expected to take effect Monday, June 9th. There is currently no end date announced, but the Trump administration said the bans and restrictions will be reviewed periodically.