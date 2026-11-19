SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County and the City of Fruitland are getting a combined $709,500 in state funding for three recreation projects, including a new restroom and concession building at the Mason Dixon Sports Complex.
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the funding Nov. 18, according to Wicomico County officials. The largest award, $499,500, will pay for construction of the restroom and concession building through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Program Open Space Local Share.
Fruitland will receive $60,000 through the same program to improve fencing at Field 2 of Fruitland Recreation Park.
A separate $150,000 grant from the Maryland Department of General Services will fund a parking lot and additional pedestrian paths as part of the second phase of improvements at the Mason Dixon Athletic Complex.
“These investments are important for our community and demonstrate the value of working with our state partners to bring funding back to the Eastern Shore," County Executive Julie Giordano said. "Improving our recreational facilities means creating better opportunities for our families, children, athletes, and visitors. By actively pursuing grant opportunities, we can continue making improvements to our community while being mindful of local taxpayer dollars. I appreciate the state’s investment in Wicomico County and look forward to seeing these projects move forward.”