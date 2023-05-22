SALISBURY, Md. - After more than a year of closure, Wicomico County’s Upper Ferry has finally resumed service.
The Ferry was closed in May of 2022 for repairs. On Monday, County Executive Julie Giordano announced that it has reopened as of today.
“It has been a long time coming and we know that this day has been anticipated for several months,” Giordano’s office said in a statement.
According to Giordano’s office, a few parts are still not available so there will be two operators on the ferry until those parts arrive. When they do, Giordano’s office says the ferry may close for a day to finish the installation.