WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Wicomico County Public Schools is weighing a multi-million-dollar investment to enhance safety across the district. School leaders are exploring a plan to install weapons detection systems, often referred to as metal detectors, at every school.
The initiative comes with a hefty price tag. District officials estimate the total cost could reach about $6 million. Despite the expense, school leaders say they are committed to making it happen.
The conversation around school safety intensified earlier this year after a Parkside High School student was caught with a loaded handgun in his backpack. While that incident brought renewed urgency, officials say adding metal detectors has been discussed for years.
Last week, the Wicomico County Board of Education voted unanimously to move forward with developing a plan to install the systems. According to preliminary estimates, the rollout would begin with high schools at a cost of roughly $1.7 million. Expanding to middle schools would raise the total to about $3.3 million, with the final phase, including all remaining schools and programs, bringing the total to around $6 million.
Necessary training and additional staff are included in that $6 million estimate.
Parents and community members have expressed mixed feelings about the proposal.
"Six million dollars is a lot of money that could go to programs that could directly help the kids more," said Josh Currence, who has kids in WCPS. "I think that I would have to see some kind of statistics or evidence that it would be a good idea."
A former Parkside High School student told WBOC that while the plan could improve safety, the cost might outweigh the benefits.
"If it costs like, like a ton, a ton of money, I feel like it's not really necessary," said Caleb Scott.
Still, Scott and Currence said they recognize the potential value.
"As a parent, I would love to keep the kids safe," said Currence. "However, as a taxpayer and somebody that, you know, has some skin in the game, I would just hope that they put a lot of thought and effort and study into the proposal."
The district currently owns 11 weapons detection systems, which are primarily used at large events such as football and basketball games.
Because the plan is still in its early stages, officials are still exploring potential funding options and are unsure when installation could begin.