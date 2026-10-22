WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - More than seven weeks into the 2026-27 school year, Wicomico County Public Schools officials say the school system’s new "Bell-to-Bell, No-Cell" policy is going better than expected, with fewer disciplinary referrals than anticipated.
The policy requires students to put away their cellphones and other personal electronic devices from the first bell until dismissal. The restrictions also apply to smartwatches, earbuds, and other wearable technology.
The "Bell to Bell, No Cell" policy forbids students from using their devices in school.
The only technology students may use is what is provided by the school, such as laptops
"They're called like iPad babies or something," former WCPS student Woodsky Oge said of younger generations. "It's just it's just weird instead of like talking to your friends, you just scrolling on your phone with TikTok, like other things."
Superintendent Dr. Micah Stauffer said school officials have already noticed changes in how students interact during the school day.
"We're seeing our students conversate at lunch and interacting with one another instead of glued to their cell phones," Dr. Stauffer said.
Wicomico County Public Schools implemented the policy this school year following the passage of Maryland's Phone-Free Schools Act in July.
The law requires Maryland school systems to develop and implement policies prohibiting students from using electronic communication devices during the academic school day no later than the start of the 2027-28 school year.
“I understand from both sides the disruption that the children would make a lot of times with the phones,” former WCPS parent and current grandmother of school-age children Kay Appleby said.
While she thinks removing distractions from academic environments is wise, Appleby says she has safety concerns if an emergency situation were to arise and thinks the school ought to provide another means of communication.
Superintendent Stauffer told WBOC he is unaware of any such situations this year so, but that circumstances would be handled on a case-by-case basis.