WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Wicomico County officials are working to clear out a stockpile of dredged material at Sharps Point in order to restart dredging along the Wicomico River.
Roughly 300,000 cubic yards of material are sitting at the county’s off-loading site in Fruitland(Sharps Point), which is now at capacity. Until that site is cleared, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cannot dredge the river, work that local leaders say is vital to businesses that rely on the Port of Salisbury.
The port is the second-busiest in Maryland, and officials say maintaining that status depends on keeping the river navigable.
"It is a lot of dredged material that has to be moved out, and that’s what we’re working on right now," Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said.
County leaders are exploring options for where the material could go, including using it to reinforce wetlands or restore eroding islands. A final plan, however, is still in the works.
“We are working really diligently with [the Maryland Department of the Environment], with the Army Corps of Engineers to really figure out the best solution for this issue,” Giordano said.
Local economic leaders stress that the river is essential for industries that depend on transporting goods directly into or out of Wicomico County.
"There are several industries that depend on the navigable Wicomico River, ranging from our ag industry, our hard material industry and several others," said Bill Chambers, Executive Director of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dave Ryan, executive director of Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development, said the river helps keep costs down for the region’s supply chain.
"We’ve got grains, soybeans, petroleum, gas, stone, coming up that river," said Ryan. "That lowers the cost for all our supply chain on the lower Eastern Shore, so it’s an important component."
The Wicomico River has not been dredged in three years. County officials said the work must resume by next year, and that is why there's a sense of urgency here.