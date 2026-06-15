SALISBURY, Md.– The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in its search for a missing mother and child.
The Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Alison Osorio-Calderon and her daughter, 1-year-old Victoria Osorio, were last seen at their home in the 500 block of Overbrook Drive in Salisbury around 8 a.m. on June 13.
Osorio-Calderon reportedly told family members the two were going to Billy Gene Jackson Sr. Park, but has not been seen or heard from since.
Officials provided the following descriptions for both missing individuals:
Alison Osorio-Calderon, 16: Hispanic female, black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red plaid, red pants and black Crocs
Victoria Osorio, 1: Hispanic female, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 34 inches tall, 30 pounds, last seen wearing a white one-piece outfit with a strawberry design
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office at 410-548-4891 or reach out anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.