SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County leaders say they are taking big steps to improve septic systems across the county. Council President John Cannon says these latest actions are significant.
“We are finally taking what I would consider to be very tangible measures towards addressing the issues of failing septic in Wicomico county. The council just approved transferring $225,000 from contingency to work on completing two engineering reports that are really important to build the east side and the west side,” said Cannon.
Cannon says this plan has been in the works for years.
“This is all part of the water and sewer master plan that we’ve been working on for quite a few years and with the help of the Greater Salisbury committee, and Amanda Pollack, in particular, we are hoping that we are going to really start making some very strong initial steps here,” said Cannon. This will make a huge impact, hopefully for both the east and the west side.”
Hebron neighbor Jonathan Lutz says he prefers being on septic.
“If there’s a problem, you can fix it immediately instead of having to call in have other public come in and try and assess the situation,” said Lutz. “It does its job. I have no problems.”
Cannon says one of the reports will address the septic systems between Pittsville and Parsonsburg, and the second part will look at the west side. Cannon says it will allow the county to coordinate with towns in addressing any type of septic challenges.
