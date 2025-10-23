WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– The County's Health Department announced a new initiative aimed at preventing gun-related injuries and deaths through gun safe giveaways.
Officials say the program was made possible by a grant from the Maryland Department of Health Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention.
County Health Department officials will spread awareness for firearm storage and give away safes, as supplies last, at several locations in the coming months, including:
- Westside Volunteer Fire Department, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 25
- Third Friday in Downtown Salisbury, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 21
- Wicomico Public Library Centre Branch, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and Jan. 20
- Wicomico Public Library Lewis R. Riley Branch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11
Officials say more dates and locations will be announced in the future.
Adults who live and work in Wicomico County are eligible to receive a free gun safe, as supplies last, with no ID required.
The Department will also hold a raffle for a long gun carrying case, according to a press release.
For more information, visit wicomicohealth.org.