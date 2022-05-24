EDEN, Md.- A 24-year-old Wicomico County woman is facing kidnapping and related charges following accusations that she abducted a baby.
Maryland State Police said that at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, May 21, troopers received a 911 call from a frantic mother who advised her 1-year old child was just abducted from a home on the 24000 block of Rivermere Drive in Eden.
Police said the baby's mother stated that she went to check on the welfare of Kristina Marie Owens, of Eden, when Owens stole the keys to the car that included the 1-year old child in it. Owens then took off in an unknown direction from the home, according to police.
The Salisbury Barrack of Maryland State Police dispatched troopers to the area and broadcast the vehcle information, a 2012 Volkswagen Passat to all nearby agencies. Fruitland police observed the vehicle traveling on Camden Avenue in the Fruitland area where a traffic stop was attempted.
Owens reportedly fled from a Fruitland police unit but officers were eventually able to get the suspect stopped safely in the area of Camden and College avenues in Salisbury. Troopers and Fruitland police officers took Owens into custody.
The 1-year old child was located safely inside of the vehicle and was reunited with the mother back at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. The baby was unharmed during this incident and is safe with family.
Owens was arrested and charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, unauthorized removal of motor vehicle, motor vehicle/unlawful taking, reckless endangerment, second-degree assault of a law enforcement officers/parole and probation agent, theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, and kidnap- child under 16. Owens was ordered held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.