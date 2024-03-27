WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Wicomico Environmental Trust announces they are hosting an invasive fishing tournament on Saturday, April 20th.
The fishing tournament will be held on Saturday, April 20th from 7am to 5pm on the Wicomico River. WET says it will specifically be at the Riverside Drive boat ramps in Salisbury behind Riverside pharmacy.
Registration can be found on Wicomico Environmental Trust 's website or on site the day of the event between 7am and 10am. The fee for registration is $15, but children under 16 are free and do not require a fishing license.
They also share that a limited amount of loaner fishing rods will be available at the event.
More information, including tournament rules, can be found on the Wicomico Environmental Trust website.