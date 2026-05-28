WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– County officials are giving neighbors an opportunity to learn more about a substance called Kratom.
While Kratom is not regulated under the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency lists it as a "Drug of Chemical Concern." The Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug for any medicinal uses and advises against its consumption.
Kratom can legally be sold to individuals over 21 years old in Maryland, according to the state's health code.
Wicomico Goes Purple is partnering with the Wicomico County Health Department and the Opioid Response Network to host a virtual public meeting on the drug's effects, uses and impact on the County.
The virtual public meeting will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 3. Pre-registration is required, according to the County.
For more information, call 410-543-6981.