WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - Wicomico County officials were presented with a proposed text amendment that would allow state-licensed cannabis cultivators to grow marijuana indoors in agricultural areas, potentially extending operations beyond the seasonal outdoor growing period.
The request, brought forward by Farm Coast MD, (Equity Essence Farm LLC), would allow Maryland-licensed cannabis cultivators in the county's A-1 Agriculture-Rural zoning district to operate up to 20,000 square feet of indoor growing space. Current zoning regulations only allow outdoor cultivation.
Farm Coast MD is currently the only state-licensed micro-cultivator operating in Wicomico County. Partner Anthony Darby said the limited growing season has made it difficult to maintain year-round revenue, forcing the business to furlough employees.
"We're really limiting our economic impact from what the cannabis cultivators can provide back to the county with these restrictions and think that it would be more open for business and would make Wicomico look more business-friendly to have the year-round operations in the AG zone,” Darby said.
The proposed amendment was presented to the Wicomico County Planning Commission for the first time during a meeting Thursday afternoon.
Mike Dunn, with the Greater Salisbury Committee, says the proposal should not be confused with expanding retail cannabis sales.
"This is not about having another, you know, dispensary on the corner,” Dunn said.
Dunn said changing the county's zoning rules could also make Wicomico County more attractive to new growers.
“I think there's absolutely the possibility of another grower coming in and taking advantage of this opportunity, not in a massive way, but in a modest way,” he said. “Again, I think we're looking at 6 to 10 jobs and every job counts when you're trying to grow the economy."
Farm Coast MD’s proposal referenced cannabis zoning codes in Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Talbot counties that either do not specify between indoor and outdoor growth when permitting cannabis cultivation or expressly allow both.
The requested text amendment is still in its early stages. Thursday's meeting marked the first time the Planning Commission heard Farm Coast MD's request.