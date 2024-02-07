SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wicomico County High School instructional assistant on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and fourth degree sexual offense.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Davis, 43, was arrested on Monday, February 5th. Police say an investigation in conjunction with the Wicomico County Public Schools began when it was reported that Davis was allegedly pursuing and engaging in sexual communications and interactions with a minor student. Davis was charged and arrested before he could enter the school again.
Davis has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation and prosecution, the Sheriff’s Office says. Police say he was placed on house arrest with electronic GPS monitoring on the condition he have no contact with minors pending the prosecution of the case.
The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities, and anyone with information on this or any other allegations contact either of the following:
-Department of Social Services Intake & Screening: (410) 713-3900
-The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division: (410) 548-4898