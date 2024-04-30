Ward Museum

The front entrance of the Ward Museum. 

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico Public Library may soon relocate its main branch from downtown Salisbury to the site previously occupied by the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, initiating a potential new era of education and public access.

The former Ward Museum site was left in part due to HVAC issues, and has sat vacant as its owner Salisbury University searched for a new home.

Seth Hershberger, the library director, believes relocating to Beaglin Park Drive would significantly benefit the entire county. “The idea that it would remain a public facility accessible to the public, that it would remain the public home for the entire community, the library is a great fit for that. And the library here in this facility has been in need of a new facility for a very long time," said Hershberger.

Salisbury University, the owner of the Schumaker Pond property where the museum was located, has been seeking a new tenant since the museum's departure. Jason Rhodes, a spokesperson from the university, expressed enthusiasm about the project. "One of Salisbury University's goals is to ensure it can be reopened to the public along with the grounds. That's going to be an important part of this project and we're excited to work with the county and with the library on that," he said.

Under the proposed agreement, the library would lease the property from Salisbury University for just one dollar a year.

However, not everyone is in favor of relocating the library. Catrice Moore frequents the downtown location and wants it to stay. “It's an easier location for it being here in general. A lot of people who come here don't have vehicles. Sometimes when it's too hot outside this is a haven for people to get out of the heat," Moore explained.

Despite potential relocation plans, Hershberger emphasized the library's commitment to maintaining a downtown presence. The current library is located in a former armory in the heart of downtown Salisbury, and has been since the 1960s. "There are a lot of folks who live in the immediate vicinity of this location and it is very central," he stated.

The county council will have the final say on the library's move, with a public hearing scheduled for late next month. If approved, the library notes that necessary renovations could delay the relocation until 2026.

This could mean the loss of a major attraction in Salisbury's downtown. Mayor Randy Taylor declined to comment, but City Council President D'Shawn Doughty provided WBOC with the following statement.

"While the library has been at the heart of this city's downtown, we recognize that location might not be the best fit. I hope we all understand the importance of the library to our community even if the location does change. All residents will have full access to it and its functions. When the public hears rumors, it's prudent to be clear about plans like these when it's appropriate."