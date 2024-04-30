SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico Public Library may soon relocate its main branch from downtown Salisbury to the site previously occupied by the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, initiating a potential new era of education and public access.
Wicomico Public Library Could Move to Old Home of Ward Museum
- Hunter Landon
Hunter Landon
Broadcast/Video Journalist
