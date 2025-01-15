SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Public Schools held a public hearing Tuesday night to allow the public to voice their thoughts on the district’s “Boundary Planning”.
The district says some classrooms across the county are overcrowded, so the district is considering moving some of its elementary students to different schools in an attempt to equalize class sizes.
West Salisbury Elementary Principal Antionette Perry says this change would benefit students and teachers.
“It is something that is needed. As one of the schools that are over capacity, this beautiful school was rebuilt probably about five years ago and we’ve already had to add a four-room portable because we are at capacity,” said Perry. “Other schools that yes, they do have some room and so for equity for our students and our staff, we need smaller class sizes.”
Teacher Katie Fowlkes says overcrowded class sizes can be detrimental to a student’s success, especially for those students who need more attention from teachers and staff.
“It’s very hard to imagine that the children who need the most care, the most services and the best instruction might not be getting it because there are so many children in the school at the same time,” said Fowlkes.
However a handful of parents spoke out against the change, arguing they did not want to disrupt their child’s education career by sending them to another school. According to some of the parents, under this proposed plan, their student would be sent to a school farther than the school they currently attend.
Perry says she understands those concerns.
“I totally understand because my children went through their growth, but I have grandchildren that are in Wicomico County schools. Our children are more resilient sometimes than what we give credit for and they will find friendships and be able to bounce back quicker than we do as adults,” said Perry.
Parent Aaron Guy says his child won’t be moved to another school, but could be impacted in some way.
“My kids will be impacted by the fact that many kids in overcrowded elementary schools will be sent to their school, which does run the risk of increasing their classroom size. So as a parent and a community member who served on this boundary committee planning that was a tough pill swallow, but looking at the data of what needed to happen, kids who weren’t experiencing what my kids are lucky to experience. It felt like that consideration was more important than just my own family,” said Guy.
The board will vote on the change February 14th.