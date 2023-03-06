SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Executive Julie M. Giordano is encouraging public participation in the Public Hearings on multiple County Budget items on March 13th. The Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget, Capital Improvement Budget, Governmental and Enterprise Funds Budgets, and the appropriation of all expenditures from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 will be discussed.
People are invited to comment and question during the hearing. In a press release, Giordano’s office stated that the suggestions will be considered in creating the Fiscal Year 20024 Operating Budget. The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in the Flanders Room.