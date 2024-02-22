MARYLAND - Widespread AT&T network outages were reported across the United States Thursday, including loss of service on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Emergency Service departments across multiple counties reported the issues on February 22nd, with some of them including alternative ways to contact 911.
Wicomico and Talbot Counties both advised neighbors they could try texting 911 from a different service provider if they had trouble calling the emergency line.
“If you have an emergency, please use a carrier other than AT&T to call 911 or a landline phone if available,” Somerset County Emergency Services said in a social media post Thursday morning. “Go to a friend or family member that has service with another carrier or have them stay with you.”
Dorchester, and Caroline County officials also announced similar outages.
AT&T acknowledged the sweeping outages, reported from New York to San Francisco, but did not give a reason for the failure.
“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them,” AT&T said in a statement. “We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”
Cell service providers T-Mobile and Verizon said they were unaffected by the outage Thursday.
Official confirmation of similar outages experienced in Delaware and Virginia is pending.