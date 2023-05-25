Winston Sworn In As First Female And African-American Commission President

PRESTON, Md. - History in the making in the historic Town of Preston.
The town's first African-American and female commission president was sworn in this week. Savannah Winston will also act as the mayor.
In the quiet town, Winston says the roots she has with Caroline County will help her serve in this new seat. She says, "I grew up actually a mile and a half down down past Preston, in a small town called Jonestown. To be in this position as that small country girl from Jonestown where my parents raised me, it feels amazing."
Winston has served as a commissioner since 2020 along with sitting on several boards within the community. So she has a few plans she'd like to address.
"I would like to work alongside with my fellow commissioners to bring community resources into Preston. We are a very unique small town and we would love to be able to have more access for our residents," says Winston.
And since she has achieved this feat, she hopes it can be an inspiration to young community members.
"I think they'll be happy to see someone of their color representing the role. It always provides encouragement to our young children that they can do whatever that they want to do." Winston added, "We are all leaders. We can all make changes that need to be made."