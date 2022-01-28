The Maryland Transportation Authority is reminding motorists to be prepared for wind warnings, restrictions and the potential for temporary traffic holds at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during the winter storm on Friday and Saturday.
Any decision to hold traffic at a toll facility would be based upon current weather at a given facility. The MDTA said it will make every effort to keep all of its facilities open as long as conditions are deemed safe to do so.
If you must drive during this weather event, keep travel speeds down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not hazardous road conditions. Wind gusts are unpredictable.
At the Bay Bridge, there is the potential for eastbound delays. Wind warnings or restrictions will prevent officials from implementing two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span). Drivers may experience delays during this afternoon's rush-hour period. Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and will implement two-way operations if safe to do so.
MDTA storm crews are prepped and ready to treat Maryland toll roads during this winter weather event. Be sure to monitor weather reports and plan ahead for potential impacts that may necessitate altering weekend travel plans.
On all MDTA bridges, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, wind warnings and restrictions would be implemented as outlined below:
• Wind Warnings (sustained wind speeds of 30-39 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 30 mph over a period of 15 minutes) operators of house trailers, box trailers, motorcycles, vehicles with roof-mount racks containing cargo or any other vehicle that may be subject to high winds are advised to use caution while traveling across the bridge.
• Limited Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 minutes) house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
• Full Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds exceeding 50 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 minutes) only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge. Tractor-box trailer combinations will not be permitted to cross any bridge if the gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds.
• Traffic Holds/Bridge Closure (sustained wind speeds exceeding 55 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 55 mph over a period of 15 minutes) In the event of a sudden increase of sustained wind speeds or wind gusts that could jeopardize life or property, the MDTA may elect to discontinue the movement of all traffic across the bridge.
MDTA said it cannot predict what phase of the wind policy a bridge will be in at a particular time of the day. Determinations are not made by forecasts, but rather by real-time weather conditions at a given toll facility.