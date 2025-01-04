DELMARVA PENINSULA - As confidence in a winter storm on Monday grows, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Delmarva Peninsula.
The region will be primed for wintry weather on Sunday with cold afternoon temperatures only rising into the mid 30s with a gusty west wind.
Snow is expected to begin overspreading Delmarva late Sunday night, with all of the peninsula seeing snow for the Monday morning commute.
The snow could become heavy at times by late morning into the early afternoon hours, with the heaviest snow bands likely setting up across much of the Midshore and southern Delaware, which is where we are expecting some of the highest snowfall totals.
We are facing a little bit of uncertainty, though, as some warmer air on the eastern side of the low pressure at the center of the storm comes up the coast, and could cause some rain to mix in with the snow. Any rain could significantly reduce total snowfall amounts.
An all snow event is expected north of Dover, and the chances of rain mixing in with snow increase the farther south you travel, with a rain/snow mix likely for at least a few hours on the Lower Eastern Shore, and possibly a changeover to all rain for a few hours on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
After a possible secondary burst of snow Monday evening, we are expecting snow to end late Monday night as all snow for the entire Delmarva Peninsula.
Then the rest of next week will be dry, but cold and windy with highs in the low to mid 30s, and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder at times.
Confidence is low at this time, but another round of snow is possible next weekend, so stay tuned!
Any small change in the track of the storm or the temperatures at the ground surface could make for some substantial changes in snowfall totals, so stay with WBOC for updates as we get closer to this winter weather event.