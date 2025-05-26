OCEAN CITY, MD – The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed last week that penny production will cease in early 2026, and while cashless payment methods become increasingly common, there's one niche attraction that still relies on the coins: the penny press.
A longtime boardwalk staple, penny press machines allow folks to insert a one-cent coin, crank a handle, and receive a flattened souvenir with an engraved design.
“It started [collecting] with my grandparents when they were kids, and they kind of brought it to us eventually,” said Ross Funk, a young collector. “I just like it because it’s like a little landmark you can keep in your pocket.”
Although, Funk also sees some potential in the collectible value of his pressed coins.
“As long as they're worth more money than they are now, I’ll probably sell them,” he said.
Penny presses trace their history back to the late 1800s, decades after the first U.S. one-cent coin was issued in 1793. For over a century, the machines have served as an inexpensive way for families to commemorate vacations and attractions.
“It’s something I really enjoyed doing as a little kid,” said Emma Philpot. “We would go to different beaches, and I would get a souvenir penny. It wasn’t very expensive, but it was a fun thing to carry around.”
Others are less sentimental about the penny’s future.
“It takes up too much space in my pocket,” said Dave Schlapkohl. “I’ve got pickle jars at home full—mostly pennies, some quarters, dimes, nickels—but I bet 50% of them are pennies. And now I gotta cash them in.”
Whether the collectible machines will adapt by switching to alternative coins—or become nostalgic relics themselves—remains to be seen. For others, though, the end of the penny simply makes cents.