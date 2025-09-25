OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Beach Patrol removed lifeguard stands at the end of the season on Sunday, and officials say they have already responded to a few water rescues as surf conditions fluctuated during the week.
Lieutenant Ward Kovacs said the patrol shifted coverage as soon as the stands came down. “Tuesday, when we had the surf starting to pick up a bit, we put some mobile patrols out in the south end because we were having some water rescues in a certain particular area,” Kovacs said.
Kovacs said crews continue morning and evening patrols, with mobile units added during busy periods. For the Oceans Calling festival, coverage will increase, but without chair posts. “There will be people around during the concerts that we have coming up. We will be staffing the beach Friday, Saturday and Sunday with mobile patrols only. Nobody will be up in the stands. We’ll have some ATVs in the north area, ATVs in the south area, and they will have other ATVs, particularly in the concert area,” he said.
Kovacs added that the city coordinates with police and the fire department, including rescue swimmers, during the shoulder season as beach staffing tapers with the crowds. He said they are monitoring forecasts with another offshore system possible next week.
Beachgoers told WBOC they appreciate the quieter shoreline, but they are keeping safety in mind. “It’s been great to me. It’s a little bit cooler, but it is amazing because it’s fewer people,” said Teja Smith, who is visiting with friends. “You just come in, sit out. The ocean water, it’s a little bit cool but it’s been gorgeous… you have to be mindful of the season, the rip currents. So you gotta use caution.”
Some would still prefer guards on the chairs. “I’d rather there be guards on the beach. It's just a much safer environment, more comfortable,” said Craig Phillips.
Kovacs also recalled one past festival moment when safety operations had to pivot quickly. “I just remember one issue where it was the last event of the day, and the lead singer challenged all the people in the crowd to knock over the fence and charge into the ocean,” he said. He noted that fencing has since been strengthened.
Officials urge visitors to use caution, especially with rip currents possible, and to keep swimming close to shore. Kovacs reiterated the patrol’s message for the offseason: keep your feet in the sand until lifeguards are on the stand.