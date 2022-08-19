SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury woman is facing multiple charges following accusations that she embezzled more than $15,000 from Wicomico High School's Band Boosters account.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that on July 13, Wicomico High administrators notified detectives that someone was stealing funds from the school's Band Boosters account.
The sheriff's office said the criminal investigation that followed revealed the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen $15,085.04 in funds from December 2021 to June 2022.
Cook utilized the funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills, according to the sheriff's office.
On Aug. 16, 2022, Cook was served with a criminal summons charging her with theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000, embezzlement/misappropriation of funds, and nine counts of theft $100 to under $15,000.
A preliminary hearing for Cook is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Wicomico District Court.