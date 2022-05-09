MILLSBORO, Del.- A 52-year-old Laurel woman has been arrested after police say she attacked and injured a co-worker in the parking lot of a Millsboro nursing home.
Delaware State Police said that shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, May 9, troopers responded to a reported assault at the Cadia Healthcare Renaissance nursing home, located at 26002 John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro. Police said the subsequent investigation revealed that Tracy Hurley had gotten into a confrontation with a 41-year-old female coworker in the parking lot. Troopers said that during the altercation, Hurley physically assaulted the victim, who was later treated at an area hospital for significant injuries.
Hurley turned herself in to Troop 7 on her own accord and was charged with second-degree assault (felony). She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on her own recognizance.