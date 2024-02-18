HEBRON, Md. - A woman died following a house fire in Hebron on Saturday morning. The fire happened just after 9 a.m. at a home on Quantico Creek Road. The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, along with assistance from nearby departments, responded to the scene after the homeowners reported the fire.
Firefighters discovered an unconscious woman on the second floor of the home. She was immediately treated by Emergency Medical Services and transported to TidalHealth in Salisbury, where she was listed in critical condition. The victim, identified as 58-year-old Amy Appleby-Harris, later died from her injuries before 3 p.m. Saturday.
Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that the fire started in the second-floor master bedroom due to smoking. The investigation confirmed that the home had working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The Fire Marshal's Office noted that the homeowners had pre-existing medical conditions that hindered their ability to escape the home.