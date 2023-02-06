MILLSBORO, Del. - Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash at the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 3, around 12:44 p.m., a woman walked in front of a jeep just as the driver began moving forward from a stop sign. Police say the woman was struck at a very low speed, causing her to fall to the ground.
Authorities say the driver of the jeep, a 60-year-old woman from Millsboro, was not injured. The pedestrian who was struck, now identified as 62-year-old Karen Shiles from Georgetown, was flown to a nearby hospital for serious injuries, and died a couple days later on Feb. 5.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.