Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&