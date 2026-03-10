Woman killed while crossing North DuPont Highway in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing a highway in the early morning hours.
Dover Police Department says the pedestrian crash happened on Monday, March 9, around 4 a.m. Police say 54-year-old Victoria Bynes was crossing the 200 Block of North DuPont Highway on foot when a SUV, driven by a 29-year-old woman, hit Bynes. Police say the SUV continued northbound and returned to the scene shortly after the crash.
Investigators say Bynes was wearing dark non-reflective clothing at the time. She died from her injuries shortly after the crash, according to police.
Dover Police are still investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.