Woman Wanted for Forgery/Theft in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are searching for Tambria Renae Davis on charges of forgery and theft.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say on Dec. 1, 2022 they responded to the Farmers Bank of Willards on Parsons Road for someone depositing fraudulent checks. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division assumed the investigation. Authorities say Tambria Renae Davis, 23, had cashed a fraudulent check for $2,069.72.
On Feb. 2, 2023 a detective reportedly applied charges for Tambria Renae Davis at the District Court Commissioner and a criminal summons was issued for possession/use of a false government identification, fraud identity theft $25,000 to $100,000, fraud identity theft $1,500 to $25,000, and forgery/ private document possession.
Authorities say Davis was unable to be served with the criminal summons so an arrested warrant was issued.
Davis is currently wanted and her whereabouts are unknown, but could possibly be in Georgia, according to police.
The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.