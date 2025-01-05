SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry. The ferry will remain closed until further notice due to the winter storm.
DelDOT says beginning Monday, January 6th, the Woodland Ferry will be closed until further notice due to the impending winter storm expected in Delaware.
A reminder, the department has several resources available to monitor road conditions in real-time. The interactive map provides traffic cameras and snowplow trackers that will be active throughout the weather event.
Additionally, downed trees and wires can be reported to the Transportation Management Center by calling (302) 659-4060.