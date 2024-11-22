WOODSIDE, DE - Multiple neighbors WBOC spoke with on Friday said the return of staff members to their post office, and the ability to pick up their packages again, has been a relief. However, some neighbors told us they still think there is room for improvement.
Last month, WBOC visited the Woodside Post Office and heard from multiple neighbors that the window was often left unattended during operating hours and that they were unable to pick up their packages. During the time WBOC was there in October, no one came to work the window.
On Friday, WBOC returned to visit the Woodside Post Office; at 12:30 pm, a postal worker arrived on time to work the window, ready to help those who stopped by.
"It's been fantastic," neighbor Bill Flanders said. "I came in yesterday, didn't know I had a package, and was able to pick it up the same day."
Flanders said he picks up medication at the post office, and that having someone working the window has relieved a lot of stress.
"Not having to guess and count meds and say 'Ok, I have 3 days left before, you know, I'm out of meds' and hoping somebody would be here," Flanders said. "Now I know I can come in."
The postal worker on-site Friday said he's temporarily filling in, and won't be the full-time employee. According to the worker, a full-time employee should be filling the position in the coming weeks.
Multiple neighbors WBOC spoke with Friday said they're grateful to have the window staffed again. However, some of them mentioned the need for more improvements. Neighbors said they are still unable to buy stamps at the location, and that there is no meter for putting extra postage.
"It feels like they're kind of writing us off," neighbor Dianne Crom said. "I know a lot of the people around the town that live in rural areas, and this is their main post office."
"I still haven't brought my business back here," Frank Cirillo, a neighbor who runs an e-commerce business through the mail, said. "I'm still running to the other post office because this one is hit or miss."
Multiple neighbors mentioned reaching out to Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) regarding the issues at the post office. The senator told WBOC in a Zoom call on Friday that his office is committed to keeping the post office staffed, and has been in contact with the United States Postal Service about the issue.
"One of our challenges is that the postal service is shrinking as the population and the need for postal services is growing," Coons said. "I'm going to keep working to press the postal service, which is semi-autonomous from the federal government, to maintain their service levels. Particularly in our smaller and more rural areas, where postal delivery is absolutely essential."
Senator Coons said any community members with comments or concerns should reach out to his office.