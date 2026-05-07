Weather Alert

...OCCASIONAL WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND GUSTS TONIGHT... * WHAT...Occasional west to northwest wind gusts of 15 to 20 kts. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.