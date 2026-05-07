WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – Wor-Wic Community College has been accepted into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), marking a major expansion for the Salisbury-area institution as it prepares to launch intercollegiate athletics for the first time.
The NJCAA announced the addition of three new member schools, including Wor-Wic Community College, during its April 2026 convention in Kansas City.
Wor-Wic will begin offering men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country at the Division II level starting in the 2027–2028 academic year. The college will compete in NJCAA Region 20.
“This is a transformative moment for Wor-Wic and the communities we serve,” said Wor-Wic President Dr. Deborah Casey. “By introducing athletics, we are not only enhancing the student experience, but also strengthening regional pathways, connecting education, discipline, teamwork and ultimately, workforce and transfer success.”
The NJCAA board of regents approved the membership committee’s recommendation during the convention, also welcoming Hudson County Community College in New Jersey and Valley Forge Military College in Pennsylvania.
More information on NJCAA membership is available at njcaa.org.