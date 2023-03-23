SALISBURY, Md.- Wor-Wic Community College will be holding a dedication ceremony in April for its new technology center.
According to Wor-Wic The new Patricia and Alan Guerrieri Technology Center, found on the south side of the campus, is about 50,000 square feet. It has industry-specific equipment technologies to prepare students for the workforce. It features welding, HVACR, metal fabrication and plumbing labs; a CDL simulation lab; and other hands-on instruction areas for electro-mechanical, construction, electrical and alternative energy programs. For the community, a makerspace multipurpose laboratory has tools and 3D printers open for public use.
It features learning systems for robotics, geothermal electricity, wind turbine nacelles and solar panels; an augmented reality welding simulation lab in addition to safe, real-world welding booths; a Skill Boss Logistics supply chain automation training and assessment device; mechanical lathes and mills; laser systems and an engraver, according to the college.
With 90% of Wor-Wic students staying and working in the area, the new building will fill high-tech learning requirements for local students, supporting the demand for skilled workers who can help build the community.
The $36 million building project was funded by the State of Maryland and Wicomico and Worcester counties, as well as the “Preparing for a Stronger Tomorrow” campaign by the Wor-Wic Foundation. To contribute to the campaign, which also supports building equipment, technology and student aid, visit the “Donate” link at the top right of the college website. An announcement on the campaign’s progress will be made at the dedication ceremony.
The dedication ceremony will be at Wor-Wic Community College on April 20, at 2 p.m. Tours of the new building will also be available. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to bpowell@worwic.edu by April 6.