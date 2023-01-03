SNOW HILL, Md. - A Worcester Co. man has been sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison on four counts of distributing child pornography.
Timothy Patrick Newsome, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges in September. On Dec. 9, Circuit Court Judge Beau H. Oglesby suspended all but 16 years of the sentence. When he is released, Newsome will be on supervised probation for five years and will be required to register as a tier II sex offender, have no unsupervised contact with children, and submit a DNA sample.
The charges originated in May 2021 when the Worcester Co. Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Cyber Tipline. The tip identified a WhatsApp account having uploaded a video containing child pornography.
Investigators eventually traced the account to Newsome. Days later, another cybertip was received about a Skype account which had uploaded child pornography which was also linked back to Newsome.
Detectives executed a search warrant at Newsome's Snow Hill home and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic examination. The investigation revealed that Newsome had distributed multiple files containing child pornography over the internet.
Newsome was charged in July 2021 with 38 counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.