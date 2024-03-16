SNOW HILL, Md. - Worcester County Public Schools have issued what it calls a "final statement" on school safety, as the district says it will no longer participate in a public back-and-forth with the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and the Worcester County State's Attorney.
The full statement is published at the bottom of this article. The statement read in part "Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS), the Board of Education and school system staff will no longer be engaging in public statement trading with law enforcement officials. We believe it is counterproductive, and our focus must remain on keeping our schools the safe and welcoming learning environments that our students and staff deserve."
Worcester County Public Schools released the statement just a day after Sheriff Matt Crisafulli and State's Attorney Kris Heiser released a video, expressing continued frustration with the School District regarding school safety.
Crisafulli said the District recently held a public safety meeting, inviting him, but not inviting State's Attorney Heiser.
In the video, Crisafulli says in part "School leadership needs to determine what type of school environments they want to foster. Those where principals are free to hide and minimize crime and excuse misconduct, or those where principals are told to cooperate and communicate with our SRDs and establish law and order."
WBOC has covered this issue extensively. In early March, principals came to the defense of the district saying it is doing enough to keep schools safe. While in late February, Crisafulli and Heiser blamed school leadership for a dramatic rise in crime.
Below is the full "final statement" released by Worcester County Public Schools on Friday.
- Should your child be directly involved or impacted by an incident, you will receive a direct notification from school administration.
- If an incident has a wider impact, but has been resolved, class or schoolwide notifications will be sent that evening.
- Should a school’s safety status change (i.e. iloveuguys Standard Response Protocol), schools will communicate the change as quickly as circumstances allow and will follow-up once the school’s status has returned to normal operations.