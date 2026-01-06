SNOW HILL, Md. - Worcester County commissioners took the next procedural step Tuesday to advance a proposed housing and retail development along Maryland Route 589, voting to move the plan toward a public hearing where community members can weigh in.
The project, known as Racetrack Village, would include 137 multi-family units and a commercial component near Taylorville Lane, in an area that commissioners acknowledged is already coping with heavy traffic.
Commissioner Ted Elder said the vote was intended to set up the public hearing process for a proposal that has been in planning for years.
“We just, basically voted to bring it to a public hearing,” Elder said, calling it “procedure” and “the next step.”
Elder said the concept has been discussed for an extended period, dating back to changes in the area after nearby medical facilities were developed. He said the public will have an opportunity to comment through the hearing process, and the commission still retains authority to act on the proposal before any final approvals are granted.
Elder said he did not expect a large turnout at the hearing, but added public comment can still shape what happens next.
The proposal also intersects with a broader issue commissioners say they hear frequently: housing availability. Elder pointed to a shortage of housing in the county and said additional units could help address demand.
“We need housing. There’s a lot of people complaining about housing shortages, and this will help in that regard,” he said.
At the same time, Elder acknowledged concerns about how a project of this size could affect traffic along Route 589. He said the entrance area has a traffic light, which he expects to help, and he suggested state involvement could play a role in addressing congestion.
“It will add to the 589 traffic situation,” Elder said, adding that if the State Highway Administration “move and help us out on that 589,” it could alleviate some concerns.
A date for the public hearing has not been scheduled. Elder said the hearing will appear on a future agenda and will be advertised once finalized.
The public hearing will be the next formal opportunity for neighbors and other stakeholders to raise questions about issues such as traffic impacts, site access, and infrastructure needs before the project can move further through the county approval process.